Loading articles...

Niger's army accused in disappearance of 102 civilians

Last Updated Sep 5, 2020 at 9:58 am EDT

NIAMEY, Niger — Niger’s army is responsible for the disappearance of more than 100 people in the western part of the country late last year, a new watchdog report alleges.

The National Commission for Human Rights spent months investigating the civilians’ disappearance in Inates zone in the Tillaberi region. The group published its report late Friday.

“What happened in Inates must not happen again,” said the group’s secretary general, Ali China Kourgueni. “The rest is now up to the judicial authority.”

The government has received the report, but there has been no response.

The disappearances took place after a deadly attack by Islamic extremists on the military post in Inates in December killed at least 71 soldiers.

“It is not a question of incriminating the whole of the Nigerien army, it is a question of identifying some uncontrolled elements of the army who are to blame for the massacre and disappearance of 102 civilians in the Tillaberi region,” Kourgueni said.

Soldiers in Niger and neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso have been accused of an increasing number of extrajudicial killings and other abuses as they battle a growing insurgency in the tri-border region.

Dalatou Mamane, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 26 minutes ago
#WB401 express / Avenue Rd - collision blocks 2 left lanes.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 20 minutes ago
Some brief showers late morning and afternoon now across Hamilton, Niagara and portions of the GTA. Keep the umbre…
Latest Weather
Read more