First of two advance polls today in New Brunswick's provincial election
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 5, 2020 4:00 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 5, 2020 at 4:14 am EDT
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs talks with journalists after calling an election following a visit with Lt.-Gov Brenda Murphy at Government House in Fredericton on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
FREDERICTON — Voters in New Brunswick head to the polls today in the first of two advance polling days for the Sept. 14 provincial election.
There are also advance polls on Tuesday, but Elections New Brunswick has been encouraging people to vote at their returning offices throughout the campaign and with mail-in ballots, in an effort to reduce the size of crowds at the polling stations.
Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs will make an announcement in Perth-Andover this morning before a series of campaign stops through the centre of the province.
Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers campaigns today in Oromocto and will have an announcement Monday in Saint John.
People’s Alliance Leader Kris Austin plans an announcement today in Saint John on municipal tax reform before campaigning in Chipman, Minto, Maugerville and Sheffield over the long weekend.
Green Leader David Coon campaigns in Fredericton all weekend.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2020.