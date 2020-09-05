Loading articles...

Experts join efforts to salvage burning tanker off Sri Lanka

Last Updated Sep 5, 2020 at 11:44 pm EDT

In this photo provided by Sri Lanka Navy, an injured crew member of the MT New Diamond, is carried to an ambulance Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Sangamankanda, Sri Lanka. A flotilla from Sri Lanka and India was escalating efforts to douse a fire raging on the oil tanker east of Sri Lanka for a second day Friday. The fire started Thursday in an engine room boiler on the MT New Diamond, leaving one crew member injured and one missing.(Sri Lanka Navy via AP)

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — A team of experts is joining efforts to salvage a large oil tanker that has been burning for the fourth day Sunday off Sri Lanka, the country’s navy said.

Four tug boats, three Sri Lankan navy ships and six Indian ships have been battling the fire on the MT New Diamond since Thursday. An additional five Sri Lankan coast guard ships and gun boats are supplying the others vessels.

Navy spokesman Indika de Silva said the fire on the ship has been brought under control but is still not extinguished. There was no leak.

A team led by an expert is already on one of the tug boats while another 10 British and Dutch professionals including rescue operation specialists, disaster evaluators and legal consultants are expected to join the mission on Sunday, the navy said.

With engines shut down, the tanker carrying nearly 2 million barrels of crude oil drifted about 20 nautical miles (37 kilometres) from Sri Lanka’s eastern coast on Friday before a tug boat towed it farther out to sea. It’s now located about 40 nautical miles (74 kilometres) off the coast.

As ships and helicopters continue to douse flames, the navy said there was a risk of occasional fires due to deep sea winds but they’re being controlled.

The fire killed one crew member and injured another. Both are Filipino. The injured third engineer was hospitalized in stable condition.

The fire began in an engine room boiler but had not spread to the tanker’s oil storage area and no leak has been reported, the navy said. Sri Lankan officials have warned of possible massive environmental damage to Sri Lanka if the ship leaks or explodes.

The head of Sri Lanka’s Marine Environment Protection Authority, Darshani Lahandapur, said Sri Lanka does not have the resources or capacity to combat such a massive disaster and had appealed for help from regional countries. She said her organisation plans to take legal action over the fire.

The tanker had 23 crew members — 18 Filipinos and five Greeks. Twenty-one crew left the tanker uninjured as the fire burned.

The tanker was transporting crude oil from the port of Mina Al Ahmadi in Kuwait to the Indian port of Paradip, where the state-owned Indian Oil Corp. has a refinery.

Bharatha Mallawarachi, The Associated Press

Russia names Ovechkin captain for World Cup of Hockey - 680 NEWS
Russia names Ovechkin captain for World Cup of Hockey

Last Updated Sep 7, 2016 at 12:00 pm EDT

Russia's Alexander Ovechkin reacts after team's victory at the Ice Hockey World Championships bronze medal match between Russia and USA, in Moscow, Russia, on Sunday, May 22, 2016. Ovechkin has been named Russia's captain for the World Cup of Hockey. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev

MOSCOW – Alex Ovechkin has been named Russia’s captain for the World Cup of Hockey.

The Russian Ice Hockey Federation announced the decision Wednesday. It also says Evgeni Malkin and Pavel Datsyuk will serve as the alternate captains.

The 30-year-old Ovechkin has been captain of the Washington Capitals for the past six seasons. He has 525 goals and 441 assists for 966 points in 839 NHL games and was captain when Russia won the world hockey championship in 2014.

Malkin, 30, has been an alternate captain for the Pittsburgh Penguins since 2008, winning the Stanley Cup twice in that time.

Datsyuk, 38, recently left the NHL’s Detroit Red Wings to return home to Russia and play for St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League.

The World Cup begins Sept. 17 in Toronto.

