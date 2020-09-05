Loading articles...

California wildfire traps campers in national forest

Last Updated Sep 5, 2020 at 11:14 pm EDT

A plume of smoke from the El Dorado fire is seen from the Interstate 10 in Loma Linda, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. In Southern California, a fast-moving fire in the foothills of Yucaipa has prompted evacuation orders for Oak Glen, a farm community that just opened its apple-picking season to the public. Cal Fire's San Bernardino unit said the fire has scorched at least 800 acres and was burning at a "moderate to dangerous" rate of spread. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

SHAVER LAKE, Calif. — Three fast-spreading California wildfires sent people fleeing Saturday, with one trapping campers at a reservoir in the Sierra National Forest, as a brutal heat wave pushed temperatures into triple digits in many parts of state.

The wildfire burning near Shaver Lake exploded to 56 square miles (145 square kilometres), jumped a river and compromised the only road into the Mammoth Pool Campground, national forest spokesman Dan Tune said. At least 2,000 structures were threatened in the area about 290 miles (467 kilometres) north of Los Angeles, where temperatures in the city’s San Fernando Valley reached 117 degrees.

The Madera County Sheriff’s Department said about 150 people were at the campground, ABC30 in Fresno reported.

Tune said the campers were told to shelter in place until fire crews, aided by water-dropping aircraft, could gain access to the site. Tune said he didn’t know how close the fire was burning to the campsite.

“All our resources are working to make that escape route nice and safe for them,” he said.

The lake 35 miles (56 kilometres) northeast of Fresno is surrounded by thick pine forests and is a popular destination for boating and fishing. Bone-dry conditions and the hot weather fueled the flames.

“Once the fire gets going, it creates its own weather, adding wind to increase the spread,” Tune said.

The fire broke out Friday evening. Crews worked through the night, but by Saturday morning authorities issued evacuation orders for lakeside communities and urged people seeking relief from the Labor Day weekend heat to stay away from the popular lake.

“Adjust your Labour Day weekend plans. Access to Shaver Lake is completely closed to the public due to the #CreekFire,” the Fresno County sheriff’s office tweeted after announcing evacuation orders for campsites and communities by the lake.

The California Highway Patrol shut State Route 168 to only allow access for emergency responders and evacuees.

In Southern California, a fire in the foothills of Yucaipa east of Los Angeles prompted evacuation orders for eastern portions of the city of 54,000 along with several communities, including Oak Glen, Mountain Home Village and Forest Falls. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said the fire scorched at least 1.5 square miles (3.9 square kilometres) and was burning at a “moderate to dangerous” rate of spread.

A portion of the San Gorgonio Wilderness was closed, and hikers were urged to leave.

In eastern San Diego County, fire officials warned a fire near Alpine was burning at a “dangerous rate of speed” after spreading to 400 acres (0.6 square miles) within an hour. A small community south of Alpine in the Cleveland National Forest was ordered to evacuate.

Cal Fire said nearly 12,500 firefighters were battling 22 major fires in the state. Despite the heat, firefighters were able to contain two major fires in coastal Monterey County.

California has seen 900 wildfires since Aug. 15, many of them started by an intense series of thousands of lightening strikes. The blazes have burned more than 1.5 million acres (2,343 square miles). There have been eight fire deaths and nearly 3,300 structures destroyed.

The heat wave was expected to spread triple-digit temperatures over much of California through Monday. Officials urged people to conserve electricity to ease the strain on the state’s power grid.

Pacific Gas & Electric, the state’s largest utility, warned customers Saturday that it might cut power starting Tuesday because of expected high winds and heat that could create even greater fire danger. Some of the state’s largest and deadliest fires in recent years have been sparked by downed power lines and other utility equipment.

Opioid overdose deaths continue to rise in Canada despite removal of OxyContin - 680 NEWS
Opioid overdose deaths continue to rise in Canada despite removal of OxyContin

Last Updated Mar 7, 2016 at 8:52 pm EDT

Opioid overdose deaths continue to rise across Canada, forcing federal and provincial authorities to respond to this growing epidemic.

In Ontario alone, these drugs have killed nearly 2,500 people between 2011 and 2014.

“Right now, the one that we’re seeing the greatest increase in is the use of Fentanyl,” said Minister of Health Jane Philpott. “That’s a big concern for us.”

This heightened concern comes after the 2012 removal of OxyContin from the Ontario Drug Plan, a move many believed would reduce the amount of opioid overdose deaths in the province.

While Oxycodone-related overdoses decreased by 30 per cent, the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health says overall opioid fatalities increased by 24 per cent.

“There are so many products out there and so many prescriptions floating around, that I don’t think the removal of OxyContin, by its manufacturer, really made much of a difference,” said David Juurlink, Drug Safety Researcher at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre.

Two new opioids climbed the ranks, further casting light on the over-prescribing of these pills. A report published by the Centre for Addiction
and Mental Health (CAMH) researchers states while OxyContin prescriptions fell 44 per cent between 2010 to 2013, Hydromorphone increased by 56 per cent and Fentanyl by nearly 16 per cent.

Juurlink says there are millions of people in North America currently on these painkillers, calling it Canada’s biggest drug safety problem.

“It’s a practice that we now know is associated with more harm than benefit for a good number of patients that we do it for,” he explained. “It’s almost unconscionable that it took us two decades to figure this out, we have to stop doing this or people are just going to keep dying.”

Quick Facts

  • Ontario has seen 2,471 opioid-related overdoses between 2011-2014
  • Oxycodone overdose deaths decreased by 30%, while overall opioid fatalities increased by 24%
  • Between 2010-2013, OxyContin prescriptions fell 44%, Hydromorphone increased by 56%, Fentanyl by nearly 15%
  • In a 2012 survey, 410,000 Canadians reported abusing prescription drugs like opioid pain relievers

Addiction facilities are also seeing an increase in patients seeking treatment for opioid abuse.

“About 20 to 30 per cent of our opioid addicts coming in are addicted to a prescription they received in the medical field,” said Joshua Montgomery, Director of Nursing and Admissions at Bellwood Health Services.

Chris Fagan is a recovered Fentanyl addict, who was unaware of the impacts the drug could have on him.

“I got to the maximum that my doctor was going to prescribe to me,” he said. “My pain levels never got worse, but my addictions to opioids did, so I had to self-medicate myself to keep with the withdrawals.”

His doctor prescribed him the painkiller to manage his migraines following a 2007 car accident.

“I assumed by him giving me the drug, it was okay,” Fagan said.

Number of Opioid toxicity Deaths by Drug in Ontario

Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service

Year Codeine Fentanyl Heroin Hydromorphone Methadone Morphine Oxycodone
2011 28 104 33 42 109 68 169
2012 35 116 40 65 94 84 146
2013 49 119 46 86 127 109 122
2014 44 149 74 94 102 110 107

 

Juurlink says the over-prescribing of painkillers by doctors is a big problem that needs to be addressed.

“Part of the solution to the epidemic that we face is for doctors to dial back on how often we start patients on these drugs,” Juurlink said. “We certainly have to prescribe them at lower doses than we have.”

Now Health Canada says they’re taking multifaceted steps in addressing the opioid epidemic, including investing in new guidelines and tools for doctors that would address over-prescribing.

“I think there is considerable work that needs to be done in terms of better guidelines, better training and making sure the prescribers are aware of the potential for abuse,” said Minister Philpott.

The department says they’re also taking an unprecedented step in expediting a review of Naloxone, a synthetic drug known to reverse the effects of opioid overdoses, and making it more accessible to first responders across the country.

Minister Philpott said she’s confident the drug will receive non-prescription status, and be made available by March 19.

