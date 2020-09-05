Loading articles...

Body of Toronto woman recovered after boating accident

A South Simcoe police cruiser seen in an undated file photo. HANDOUT/South Simcoe Police

The South Simcoe Police Service says the body of a missing boater from Toronto has been recovered from Kempenfelt Bay in Innisfil.

The deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Kenean Teklemariam of Toronto.

Police say she had been aboard a boat with some friends on Thursday afternoon when she fell in the water.

A search was launched immediately involving local police marine units as well as an Ontario Provincial Police underwater search and recovery team.

Police say the body was located Friday around 9 p.m.

They say a post mortem will be conducted and that an investigation into the cause of the incident is continuing.

