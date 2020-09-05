Loading articles...

Authentic wins Kentucky Derby; Baffert notches 6th victory

Last Updated Sep 5, 2020 at 9:28 pm EDT

John Velazquez celebrates after riding Authentic to victory in the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bob Baffert endured the lowest of lows and highest of highs within minutes in the Kentucky Derby.

He was bummed before the horses left the paddock after Thousand Words reared up and fell on its side, getting disqualified and injuring Baffert’s assistant trainer. That emotion was quickly replaced by Authentic’s front-running victory that gave Baffert a record-tying sixth Derby win.

Then Baffert found himself down again, literally, getting knocked to the grass by a skittish Authentic in the winner’s circle.

“This is the craziest year ever,” he said.

Authentic kicked away from heavy favourite Tiz the Law in the stretch on Saturday, winning the 146th Derby by 1 1/4 lengths without the usual crowd of 150,000 on hand at Churchill Downs for the first time because of the coronavirus pandemic. The bay colt ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:00.61 under John Velazquez, who won his third Derby.

“I’ve had some great Derby rides, but what that guy did,” Baffert said, gesturing toward Velazquez, who stood socially distanced in the infield winner’s circle. “Johnny V. gave him an incredible ride.”

Baffert tied Ben Jones (1938-52) for the most wins by a trainer. His other victories came in 1997, 1998, 2002, 2015 with eventual Triple Crown winner Justify and 2018.

“Bob, he’s got the magic touch,” said Jack Knowlton of Sackatoga Stable, owner of Tiz the Law. “He had this horse ready at the right time and he beat us. Hopefully, we’ll get some more shots at him and we’ll turn the table on him.”

Sent off at 3-5 as the biggest Derby favourite in 31 years and part of a smaller field than usual, Tiz the Law stalked Authentic on the outside before challenging at the top of the stretch. But Authentic found another gear and pulled away from the Belmont winner, who came in 4 for 4 this year.

“Yes! Yes!” Baffert shouted in the paddock, where he watched on the video screen.

Thousand Words acted up in the paddock, reared up and fell shortly before post time. Baffert said his assistant, Jim Barnes, broke his arm trying to get the saddle on the unruly colt. Thousand Words wasn’t injured, according to the on-call veterinarian.

In the winner’s circle, the long ribbons hanging off the garland of red roses kept hitting Authentic’s hind leg, agitating him, and in turn he knocked the white-haired trainer to the ground.

“He spun around and he was like a bowling ball. He just spun us all around,” Baffert said. “The turf course is pretty soft here, so it wasn’t too bad. I was probably more embarrassed than anything when I hit the ground.”

It’s been that kind of year for Baffert. The Hall of Fame trainer was loaded with promising 3-year-olds early on. Then Nadal got hurt and had to be retired and Charlatan went on the shelf with a minor injury. Authentic had issues, so Baffert gave him an extended break.

In between, Charlatan and another of Baffert’s horses had positive drug tests in Arkansas. Baffert is appealing his resulting 15-day suspension. The trainer mourned the death of Arrogate, North America’s all-time earnings leader, this summer.

“It’s been a roller-coaster year, but thankfully it’s the love of the horses that keeps me going,” said Baffert, his voice breaking. “They’re the best therapy a human can have. I love being around them.”

Baffert was especially pleased to help deliver a first-time Derby victory to B. Wayne Hughes. Hughes, the 86-year-old founder of Public Storage, races as Spendthrift Farm and co-owns Thousand Words. Also part of Authentic’s ownership is MyRaceHorse Stable, whose 4,600 participants include Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler and former Olympic skier Bode Miller. They paid about $206 each for a share.

Authentic paid $18.80, $6 and $5 at 8-1 odds. Tiz the Law returned $3.40 and $3.20. Mr. Big News was another two lengths back in third and paid $16.80 to show at 46-1.

Tiz the Law had already won the Belmont, the kickoff to the reconfigured Triple Crown that was run in June at a shorter distance. He followed that up with an easy win in the Travers, setting himself up as the dominant horse heading into the Derby.

But Velazquez hustled Authentic out of the far outside post and to the lead. Tiz the Law took up not far behind, positioning himself to pounce in his usual style. But he couldn’t get past Authentic.

“Tiz has been able to pass horses all year and today he ran into one he couldn’t get by,” Knowlton said. ”Credit Authentic. He came from the far outside and managed to get to the lead and just ran a great race. No shame on our part.”

Following Baffert’s instructions, Velazquez used a left-handed whip in the stretch to keep the skittish Authentic’s mind on business. The colt needs ear plugs when he runs.

“He’s a little flighty,” Baffert said. “He’s a gentle horse, but he’s a little high-strung.”

Without fashionably dressed fans sipping mint juleps and waiting in line at the betting windows, this Derby was unlike any other.

Jockeys chirping at their horses and whips striking flesh in the stretch drive — sounds typically drowned out by raucous fans — echoed across the swath of empty seats under the Twin Spires. Bugler Steve Buttleman played “My Old Kentucky Home” in place of the absent University of Louisville marching band. The song was preceded by a moment of silence to recognize the inequities facing society. Protesters converged outside Churchill Downs demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman shot dead in her home in March when police burst in to serve a search warrant in the middle of the night.

The demonstrators were peaceful as they circled the historic track. They chanted “No justice, no Derby!” and carried signs imploring people to say Taylor’s name. Police watched in riot gear with clubs, some on horses and some with armoured military vehicles.

“I’d love to be up here pounding my chest because I just won six,” Baffert said, “but I feel for everybody in the city.”

Velazquez was one of several jockeys in the race who wore black bands with the phrase “Equality for all.”

The field of 15 horses was the smallest since 1998.

Max Player was fourth, followed by Storm the Court, Enforceable, Ny Traffic and Necker Island, Major Fed, Sole Volante, Winning Impression, Money Moves, Attachment Rate and South Bend.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Beth Harris, The Associated Press















Latest Traffic & Weather
Biden slams Trump over reported bounties placed on US troops - 680 NEWS
Loading articles...

Biden slams Trump over reported bounties placed on US troops

Last Updated Jun 27, 2020 at 6:58 pm EDT

FILE - In this June 17, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Darby, Pa. The coronavirus pandemic isn't going away anytime soon, but campaigns are still forging ahead with in-person organizing. The pandemic upended elections this year, forcing campaigns to shift their organizing activities almost entirely online and compelling both parties to reconfigure their conventions. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden attacked President Donald Trump on Saturday over a report that he said, if true, contains a “truly shocking revelation” about the commander in chief and his failure to protect U.S. troops in Afghanistan and stand up to Russia.

The New York Times reported Friday that American intelligence officials concluded months ago that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan. The report said the Russians offered rewards for successful attacks last year, at a time when the U.S. and Taliban were holding talks to end the long-running war.

“The truly shocking revelation that if the Times report is true, and I emphasize that again, is that President Trump, the commander in chief of American troops serving in a dangerous theatre of war, has known about this for months, according to the Times, and done worse than nothing,” Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, said during a virtual town hall.

The White House said neither Trump nor Vice-President Mike Pence was briefed on such intelligence. “This does not speak to the merit of the alleged intelligence but to the inaccuracy of the New York Times story erroneously suggesting that President Trump was briefed on this matter,” press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement.

Soviet President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told the Times the Kremlin had not been made aware of the accusations. The newspaper quoted a Taliban spokesman denying that its militants have such a deal with the Russian intelligence agency.

The newspaper, citing unnamed officials familiar with the intelligence, said the findings were presented to Trump and discussed by his National Security Council in late March. Officials developed potential responses, starting with a diplomatic complaint to Russia, but the White House has yet to authorize any step, the report said.

Biden slammed Trump over his reported failure to act.

“Not only has he failed to sanction and impose any kind of consequences on Russia for this egregious violation of international law, Donald Trump has continued his embarrassing campaign of deference and debasing himself before Vladimir Putin,” the former vice-president said.

Biden called it a “betrayal of the most sacred duty we bear as a nation — to protect and equip our troops when we send them into harm’s way.”

He said Americans who serve in the military put their life on the line. “But they should never, never, never ever face a threat like this with their commander in chief turning a blind eye to a foreign power putting a bounty on their heads,” he said.

“I’m quite frankly outraged by the report,” Biden said. He promised that if he is elected, “Putin will be confronted and we’ll impose serious costs on Russia.”

Lynn Berry, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
Latest Traffic
Read more
Latest Weather
Read more