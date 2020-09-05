Loading articles...

Asia Today: Melbourne lockdown to stay; 8 charged for rally

Last Updated Sep 6, 2020 at 12:14 am EDT

A Kashmiri woman reacts as a health worker takes her nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. India's coronavirus cases have crossed 4 million, leading the world in new infections and deepening misery in the country's vast hinterlands where surges have crippled the underfunded health care system. Initially, the virus ravaged India's sprawling and densely populated cities. It has since stretched to almost every state, spreading through villages. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

MELBOURNE, Australia — The premier of Australia’s Victoria state announced a slight easing of restrictions in Melbourne but the country’s second-largest city will remain in lockdown until at least Oct. 26.

State police charged a protester with assault after an officer suffered cuts to the head during an anti-lockdown rally in Melbourne on Saturday.

Police said that seven others have been charged with breaching COVID-19 directions after about 200 gathered at the Shrine of Remembrance and Albert Park. Scuffles between protesters and police resulted in more than 160 fines for contravening lockdown measures or not wearing a mask.

“Despite all the warnings, it was disappointing to see individuals turn out to protest in the city, putting the lives of Victorians at risk,” a police statement said.

On Sunday, health officials said Victoria recorded 63 new cases and five more deaths. It takes the state’s total fatalities to 666 and the national death toll to 753.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said that from Sept. 13, the nightly curfew will start an hour later at 9 p.m. and run until 5 a.m. People living alone can nominate a friend or family member who can visit them. Two hours of daily exercise will be allowed, including social interactions such as a picnic at a park or reading a book at the beach.

He said further restrictions could be eased from Sept. 28 and the government will consider lifting the curfew entirely from Oct. 26.

“We can’t run out of lockdown. We have to take steady and safe steps out of lockdown to find that COVID normal,” Andrews said.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

— China’s government on Sunday reported 10 new coronavirus infections, all believed to have been acquired abroad, and no deaths.

Russia names Ovechkin captain for World Cup of Hockey - 680 NEWS
Russia names Ovechkin captain for World Cup of Hockey

Last Updated Sep 7, 2016 at 12:00 pm EDT

Russia's Alexander Ovechkin reacts after team's victory at the Ice Hockey World Championships bronze medal match between Russia and USA, in Moscow, Russia, on Sunday, May 22, 2016. Ovechkin has been named Russia's captain for the World Cup of Hockey. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev

MOSCOW – Alex Ovechkin has been named Russia’s captain for the World Cup of Hockey.

The Russian Ice Hockey Federation announced the decision Wednesday. It also says Evgeni Malkin and Pavel Datsyuk will serve as the alternate captains.

The 30-year-old Ovechkin has been captain of the Washington Capitals for the past six seasons. He has 525 goals and 441 assists for 966 points in 839 NHL games and was captain when Russia won the world hockey championship in 2014.

Malkin, 30, has been an alternate captain for the Pittsburgh Penguins since 2008, winning the Stanley Cup twice in that time.

Datsyuk, 38, recently left the NHL’s Detroit Red Wings to return home to Russia and play for St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League.

The World Cup begins Sept. 17 in Toronto.

