York Regional Police say #partywithcaution when going back to school

Last Updated Sep 4, 2020 at 12:37 pm EDT

FILE - In this July 1, 2020, file photo, a bartender mixes a drink while wearing a mask and face shield at Slater's 50/50 in Santa Clarita, Calif. Getting children back to school safely could mean keeping high-risk spots like bars and gyms closed. That's the latest thinking from some public health experts. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

York Regional Police are encouraging students to #partywithcaution. They’ve released a list of possible fines, charges, sentences you could get if you make a foolish Frosh folly when you go back to school.

Some of the possible charges you could get include:

  • 5 years in jail and and a $5,000 fine for coughing on someone during a dispute.
  • Life in prison for robbing a SkipTheDishes driver.
  • 12 months on the no fly list, for taking your mask off on a WestJet flight.
  • 2 years in jail, and a $5,000 fine for filming yourself licking groceries.

On September 4, there were 148 new cases in Ontario, mostly located in Toronto and the GTA.

It’s important to remember whether or not you’ll be physically in class, or taking all your classes virtually, to keep physically distancing, and wear a mask whenever you’re out in public. And if you do attend any Frosh events, don’t forget to #partywithcaution.

 

