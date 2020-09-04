Loading articles...

Woman, 3 young children injured in single vehicle crash

Four people, including three young children, have been injured following a single vehicle crash on Highway 404 in Markham.

Provincial police say an SUV rolled over into a ditch just after 6 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near Elgin Mills Road.

Two children under the age of four were taken to Sick Kids hospital with non-life threatening injuries while an adult woman and a 10-year-old child were taken to local hospital in Vaughan. The extent of their injuries has not been revealed.

No word from investigators on what may have led to the single vehicle crash.

