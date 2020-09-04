Loading articles...

Victoria mural sponsor says anti-police acronym inappropriate, but fuels debate

Last Updated Sep 4, 2020 at 4:44 pm EDT

People look at the More Justice More Peace Mural created by 17 artists on display to raise awareness of injustices suffered by Black and Indigenous people and other people of colour at Bastion Square in Victoria, B.C., on Friday August 28, 2020. The mural includes the acronym ACAB, for "All Cops Are Bastards" or "All Cops Are Bad" which Victoria Police Department deem as, "deeply disrespectful." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

VICTORIA — The group that sponsored a mural that has been called disrespectful by Victoria’s police chief says an anti-police acronym that is part of the work is offensive.

The African Heritage Association of Vancouver Island says it cannot condone the appearance in the mural of the acronym ACAB, which is commonly meant to mean “All Cops Are Bad.”

Victoria police Chief Del Manak has said the city-sponsored mural on justice issues disrespects members of the police department.

A statement from the African Heritage Association says it supports the spirit of the “More Justice, More Peace” mural in the city’s Bastion Square, but calls the acronym inappropriate.

The association says it is proud of the relationships it has developed with the police department, the City of Victoria and the regional district over the past 16 years and looks forward to continuing conversations about systemic racism and making change.

City official Bill Eisenhauer says the city plans to meet with the heritage association and the mural artists to discuss the acronym.

The mural, which the association received a city arts grant to complete, is the work of 17 artists and is meant to raise awareness of injustices suffered by Black people, Indigenous people and others.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2020.

 

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 401 app. Guelph Line. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
A seasonal and sunny start to this long weekend. Were you hoping for a sizzler or are you happily embracing the September weather?
Latest Weather
Read more