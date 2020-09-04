Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Unifor to announce Detroit 3 pattern agreement target on Tuesday
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 4, 2020 9:52 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 4, 2020 at 9:58 am EDT
Unifor President Jerry Dias, left, and union delegates make their way to a meeting with Ryan Kantautas, Vice President of Human Resources at Ford Canada, at the start of formal contract talks with the Detroit Three automakers, Fiat Chrysler, Ford and General Motors, in Toronto on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Unifor says it will announce on Tuesday the Detroit Three automaker it will target to establish the pattern agreement in its contract talks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
TORONTO — Unifor says it will announce on Tuesday the Detroit Three automaker it will target to establish the pattern agreement in its contract talks.
The agreement reached with the first of the automakers traditionally serves as a pattern for the deals with the other companies.
The union says it will choose the company that it believes will give it the best chance to address its issues including job security, new product allocations and economic progress for its members.
Unifor began formal contract talks with the big U.S. automakers in Toronto on Aug. 12.
The union announced earlier this week that workers at all three companies have voted overwhelmingly to support strike action if needed. It has set a strike deadline of Sept. 21 at 11:59 p.m to reach an agreement with the target automaker.
Unifor represents 9,000 workers at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, 6,300 at Ford Motor Co., and 4,100 at General Motors.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2020.