Two Torontonians have invented the 'Brokini'
by Geoff Rohoman, James Mackin
Posted Sep 4, 2020 4:43 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 4, 2020 at 4:58 pm EDT
A stylish choice for the man on the go. Courtesy/brokinis.com
Remember the bikini that Sacha Baron Cohen wore in Borat? Have you ever wanted to wear that?
Well two Torontonians have invented the ‘brokini’, a stylish alternative for the modern man on the beach.
According to their website, they developed the ‘brokini’ after years of “playing hacky sack and sword fighting with meter sticks.” Despite their frequent jokes on the website, founders Taylor Field and Chad Sasko are dead serious about the ‘brokini’.
They currently have two options for sale:
The ‘Bromingo,’ a white and pink garment covered with pink flamingos.
The ‘Fineapple,’ a blue material with yellow pineapples.
If you’d like to be a trendsetter, you can purchase a brokini at
brokinis.com. They’re not available in stores yet, but Field and Sasko hope to have them in many retailers very soon.
