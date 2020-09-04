Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Two more cases of COVID-19 found at two different Goodlife gyms
by Laura Carney
Posted Sep 4, 2020 7:12 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 4, 2020 at 7:12 am EDT
The GoodLife Fitness is seen on Bloor Street East in Toronto on March 30, 2017. CITYNEWS
Goodlife Fitness is reporting 2 cases of COVID-19 at 2 of its clubs in North York.
It’s the
latest in a series of several cases at gyms across the GTA.
A worker at the North York Yonge and Finch club has tested positive. They last worked August 28th, and have not been in any other Goodlife club.
Goodlife also says a member who visited their North York Dufferin and Finch club has tested positive.
That person was last at the gym August 26th and has not been in any other Goodlife.
The gym says it has notified members who were in each club at the same time as the infected people and continue to work with Toronto Public Health for any and all cases.
