Loading articles...

Two more cases of COVID-19 found at two different Goodlife gyms

Last Updated Sep 4, 2020 at 7:12 am EDT

The GoodLife Fitness is seen on Bloor Street East in Toronto on March 30, 2017. CITYNEWS

Goodlife Fitness is reporting 2 cases of COVID-19 at 2 of its clubs in North York.

It’s the latest in a series of several cases at gyms across the GTA.

A worker at the North York Yonge and Finch club has tested positive. They last worked August 28th, and have not been in any other Goodlife club.

Goodlife also says a member who visited their North York Dufferin and Finch club has tested positive.

That person was last at the gym August 26th and has not been in any other Goodlife.

The gym says it has notified members who were in each club at the same time as the infected people and continue to work with Toronto Public Health for any and all cases.

Related Stories

2 Mississauga Goodlife employees test positive for coronavirus2 employees at a Mississauga GoodLife test positive for COVID-19
|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
City Streets: WB Finch is CLOSED from Norfinch to the 400 because of a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:10 AM
Good Friday morning! Cooler, fresher air today (Sept4) with plenty of sunshine. Most of the long weekend is looking good! (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more