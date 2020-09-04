Loading articles...

The slow climb back continues for the Canadian economy

Last Updated Sep 4, 2020 at 6:12 am EDT

In this Aug. 15, 2019, photo a "Now hiring" sign is displayed on the front door of a Staples store in Manchester, N.H. On Thursday, Sept. 5, payroll processor ADP reports how many jobs private employers added in August. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

After seeing a historic drop of some 3 million jobs over March and April at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy has since recovered just over half of what was lost.

Expectations are for a gain again in August, but at a slower pace than previous months.

Financial data firm ‘Refinitiv’ says the average economist estimate is for a gain of 275,000 jobs in August and an unemployment rate of 10.1 per cent.

Canada’s Labour market gained 418,500 jobs in July, a slowing from the 953,000 jobs gained in June.

The unemployment rate dropped to 10.9% as part of a continuing slide down from the record-high 13.7% in May.

Economists have noted faster gains in part-time versus full-time work, and an increasing share of part-time workers who prefer full-time work compared with July 2019.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR - SB 400 ramp to Hwy 7. #SB400
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:10 AM
Good Friday morning! Cooler, fresher air today (Sept4) with plenty of sunshine. Most of the long weekend is looking good! (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more