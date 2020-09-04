Loading articles...

Scandal-tarnished Nissan shows off production innovation

Last Updated Sep 4, 2020 at 10:28 am EDT

A man walks past the corporate logos at the global headquarters of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. in Yokohama near Tokyo, Thursday, May 21, 2020. Nissan says it is developing a new way to produce auto parts, highlighting the Japanese automaker’s engineering finesse, even as it struggles to recover from a scandal centered around its former chairman, Carlos Ghosn. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

TOKYO — Nissan says it has developed a new way to produce high-tech auto parts that highlights the Japanese automaker’s engineering finesse, even as it faces a criminal trial in an ongoing scandal involving former Chairman Carlos Ghosn.

Nissan Motor Co. said it has achieved a “breakthrough” in moulding carbon fiber reinforced plastic, or CFRP, components, now used in racing cars and jets because of their light weight and strength.

All of the world’s top automakers are working to boost CFRP use. The hurdles have been cost, which is often about 10 times that of steel, and the long time it takes to mould the parts.

Executive Vice-President Hideyuki Sakamoto said the CFRP parts will be used in mass-produced sport-utility vehicles in four or five years, thanks to a new casting procedure for the poured resin.

The cost savings come from shortening the production time from about three or four hours to just two minutes, Sakamoto said. A vehicle rolls off a Nissan assembly line every two minutes.

Vehicle weight is crucial in making models ecological when emissions standards are growing tighter around the world, he said.

Nissan’s efforts are important because much of the cost of a car comes from its production, not raw materials, said Junya Inoue, associate professor at the Institute of Industrial Science at the University of Tokyo.

But automakers have struggled with the cost and shaping of CFRP parts, as well as with creating a recycling system for them, which is more challenging than with metals, Inoue said Friday.

“Production innovation tends to remain hidden,” he said. “But Nissan boasts great engineering technology.”

Nissan’s troubles aren’t over, as its bottom line has been slammed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Global credit rating agency DBRS Morning Star said this week that Nissan’s lineup is aging, its new models tend to be in passenger cars where profit margins are low, and sales are suffering in the key North American market. It downgraded Nissan to “negative,” following downgrades last year and earlier this year.

Nissan also faces financial misconduct charges related to under-reporting Ghosn’s compensation, in a Tokyo trial that opens Sept. 15. Greg Kelly, an American former senior executive, is also on trial. Nissan has acknowledged guilt, while Kelly says he is innocent.

In brighter news, Nissan is planning to unveil a new version of its flagship Z sports car at about the same time.

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press

Samsung touts $2,000 foldable phone as a 'VIP' experience - 680 NEWS
Samsung touts $2,000 foldable phone as a 'VIP' experience

Last Updated Sep 1, 2020 at 10:14 am EDT

SAN RAMON, Calif. — Samsung’s second attempt at a foldable smartphone will come with a $2,000 price tag and a few elite perks aimed at affluent consumers still able to afford the finer things in life during tough times.

The phone, dubbed the Z Fold2, will include a VIP package that will provide access to fancy restaurants and golf clubs to supplement the device’s multipurpose design.

When folded up, the device looks like most other phones. But when its interior 7.6-inch screen is opened up along its side hinges, it is quickly transformed into the equivalent of a mini-tablet.

“It’s definitely a luxury device,” said Drew Blackard, Samsung’s vice-president of mobile product management in the U.S.

Samsung provided a glimpse of the Z Fold2 last month while unveiling other new phones that cost at least $1,000, but waited until Tuesday to provide details about how much it will cost and when it will be in stores. Anyone willing to pay the Z Fold2’s lofty price will be able to place an order online beginning Wednesday. It will be available in stores Sept. 18.

That will give the Z Fold2 a slight jump on Apple’s next wave of iPhones. Those are expected to be released in October, a few weeks later than usual because of supply problems lingering from overseas factories that shut down during the early stages of the pandemic.

The Z Fold2 is supposed to be sturdier than last year’s inaugural model. That initial foldable device proved to be far more fragile than Samsung had hoped, even after delaying its release by several months in an effort to fix issues noticed by people who received review models. Even with this year’s improvements, the Z Fold2 will require special care that Samsung will explain in instructions accompanying the device.

The South Korean technology giant is hoping the versatility will infuse some excitement in a smartphone market that hasn’t seen many breakthroughs aside from better cameras and other minor tweaks. The lull in innovation has caused more people to hold on to their existing phones for longer periods, dampening sales for Samsung, Apple and other manufacturers.

The new phone will also be equipped with the technology required to work on new ultrafast wireless networks known as 5G that are rolling out. That’s another advantage over older phones that Samsung believes will prod more people to consider splurging on a new device.

Blackard cites another reason new phones are likely to draw interest: Even as more people work from home on laptop and desktop computers, they also have been using their mobile devices more frequently. In some cases, the usage is up by 50%, he said, based on the data that Samsung.

Even so, Blackard conceded that the Z Fold2 is likely to have limited appeal at a time when the recession has caused the U.S. unemployment rate to soar and is forcing millions of households to pinch pennies just to pay the monthly rent or mortgage.

In an effort to reach all ends of the market, Samsung recently introduced a 5G phone, the Galaxy A51, that sells for $500.

Michael Liedtke, The Associated Press

