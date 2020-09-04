Possible COVID-19 case at a T.D.S.B. high school

Toronto Public Health is reporting a COVID-19 case in a North York high school.

Ryan Bird, the Manager of Corporate and Social Media Relations for the T.D.S.B., tells 680 News “we have been informed by Toronto Public Health that, following an investigation, the possible case was not contagious while at school and there were no exposures to COVID-19 at Westview Centennial.”

The T.D.S.B. tells 680 News the school has been given the all clear.