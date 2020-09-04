Loading articles...

Possible COVID-19 case at a T.D.S.B. high school

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. According to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research released on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML

Toronto Public Health is reporting a COVID-19 case in a North York high school.

Ryan Bird, the Manager of Corporate and Social Media Relations for the T.D.S.B., tells 680 News “we have been informed by Toronto Public Health that, following an investigation, the possible case was not contagious while at school and there were no exposures to COVID-19 at Westview Centennial.”

The T.D.S.B. tells 680 News the school has been given the all clear.

