Four people found dead in Oshawa home after overnight shooting

Durham police say four people have been found dead in a home in Oshawa after reports of shots being fired overnight.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Parklane Avenue, near Harmony Road north of King Street, just after 1 am on Friday.

Police say they received dozens of calls for a shooting in the area.

2 of the dead are adults and 2 are younger than 18, but the exact ages of all victims have not been released.

A fifth person was taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The shooter is believed to be among the dead.

Police say they are not looking for any suspects and there are no safety concerns at this time.

The homicide unit has been advised.