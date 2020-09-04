Loading articles...

NewsAlert: Several people found dead in home east of Toronto, police say

Last Updated Sep 4, 2020 at 4:28 am EDT

OSHAWA, Ont. — Police east of Toronto say several people have been found dead in a home after reports of shots being fired.

The Durham Regional Police Service says in a tweet early Friday that the victims were found in a home in Oshawa, Ont.

Police say would not say how many people have died.

They say police are not looking for any suspects and there are no safety concerns at this time.

They say the homicide unit has been advised.

More to come.

The Canadian Press

