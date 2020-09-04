Loading articles...

New Brunswick party leaders back on campaign trail after first debate

Last Updated Sep 4, 2020 at 4:14 am EDT

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs heads from a visit with Lt.-Gov Brenda Murphy at Government House in Fredericton on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. New Brunswick's party leaders are back on the election campaign trail today following last night's first debate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick’s party leaders are back on the election campaign trail today following last night’s first debate.

They will concentrate their efforts in the Fredericton and Moncton areas.

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs will make an announcement in the provincial capital before a swing through communities along the western border of the province.

People’s Alliance Leader Kris Austin plans to spend the day meeting with various stakeholder groups in Fredericton.

Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers will make an announcement in Moncton, while Green Leader David Coon takes his campaign to Memramcook.

The provincial election is Sept. 14.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2020.

The Canadian Press

