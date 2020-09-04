Loading articles...

Motorcycle rider suffers life-threatening injuries after colliding with Jeep

A motorcycle rider has suffered life-threatening injuries following a collision with a Jeep SUV, police said Friday.

Police said they were called at around 3:45 p.m. for a report of a collision on Birchmount Road and Cass Avenue.

Toronto Paramedic Services said the motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Jeep SUV was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, they said.

Birchmount Road between Sheppard Avenue and Allanford Road was closed for the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto Police Traffic Services. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

 

 

 

 

