Man fighting for his life after Scarborough collision

A motorcycle driver has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision in Scarborough.

COLLISION:

Cass Av + Birchmount Rd

3:45pm

– Motorcycle and a Jeep

– MC driver taken to hospital

– Injuries life threatening

– Driver of Jeep transported to hospital

-ROAD CLOSURES: Birchmount both directions from Sheppard to Allanford@TrafficServices inv#GO1673783

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 4, 2020

It happened at Cass Avenue and Birchmount Road, a few blocks south of Sheppard Avenue East.

The motorcycle driver is a man in their 30s, and they were taken to a nearby trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The Jeep driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

City Streets: NB/SB Birchmount is CLOSED from Allanford to Sheppard for a collision investigation. #Birchmount — 680 NEWS Traffic (@680NEWStraffic) September 4, 2020

This is a developing story…