Man fighting for his life after Scarborough collision

Last Updated Sep 4, 2020 at 6:01 pm EDT

A motorcycle driver has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision in Scarborough.

It happened at Cass Avenue and Birchmount Road, a few blocks south of Sheppard Avenue East.

The motorcycle driver is a man in their 30s, and they were taken to a nearby trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The Jeep driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

This is a developing story…

