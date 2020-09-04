Loading articles...

Grave mistake: 'Casket' seen in river turns out to be dock

Last Updated Sep 4, 2020 at 7:58 am EDT

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Police in Maryland investigating reports of a casket photographed bobbing up and down in a river discovered the object was something far less macabre.

A post to a local radio station’s Facebook page Tuesday showed a rectangular object with flat sides and a curved top floating in the South River, a tributary of the Chesapeake Bay near Annapolis.

The concrete slab, resembling a coffin, sparked complaints of a possible hazard in the water, The Capital Gazette reported.

Department of Natural Resources police were dispatched to the river, where a hydrographic operations team helped pull what turned out to be a floating dock from the water, according to the agency.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
City Streets: WB Finch is CLOSED from Norfinch to the 400 because of a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:10 AM
Good Friday morning! Cooler, fresher air today (Sept4) with plenty of sunshine. Most of the long weekend is looking good! (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more