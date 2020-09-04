GO Transit increasing service on all routes

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Metrolinx spokesperson Matt Llewellyn says due to the province re-opening, it’s time to increase service. For the trains, the increases are as follows:
Lakeshore East and West lines are increasing service, trains leaving every 15-30 minutes during rush hour, and every hour when it’s not rush hour.
The Stouffville line is bringing back weekend trains, with hourly service between Mount Joy GO and Union Station.
Starting September 12th, weekend trains are coming back to the Barrie line, with hourly service between Aurora GO and Union Station.
Starting Tuesday September 8th, weekday service is coming back to the Richmond Hill, Milton, and Kitchener lines, with hourly service for at least part of the day.
Service will increase on all train lines, and buses as well.
Most schedules for trains and buses aren’t just adding service, they’re completely changing their schedules as well. This doesn’t just apply for the Labour Day weekend, these schedule changes are permanent.
If you plan on taking GO Transit anytime soon, don’t forget to check out their schedules to make sure you won’t miss your train or bus.