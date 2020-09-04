GO Transit increasing service on all routes

This is due to the provincial re-opening, as well as students returning to school.

Service is increasing on all train lines, as well as buses.

After several months of reducing service throughout the Greater Toronto Area, the GO trains and buses are coming back in full force.

???????? Bringing back GO service ????????

Starting Sept. 5, GO train and bus service is increasing to match demand. Read more about how these changes will serve you better: https://t.co/6GCRplmXjm #MetrolinxFYI pic.twitter.com/cYmH4DNTnd — Metrolinx (@Metrolinx) August 17, 2020

Metrolinx spokesperson Matt Llewellyn says due to the province re-opening, it’s time to increase service. For the trains, the increases are as follows:

Lakeshore East and West lines are increasing service, trains leaving every 15-30 minutes during rush hour, and every hour when it’s not rush hour.

The Stouffville line is bringing back weekend trains, with hourly service between Mount Joy GO and Union Station.

Starting September 12th, weekend trains are coming back to the Barrie line, with hourly service between Aurora GO and Union Station.

Starting Tuesday September 8th, weekday service is coming back to the Richmond Hill, Milton, and Kitchener lines, with hourly service for at least part of the day.

Service will increase on all train lines, and buses as well.

Most schedules for trains and buses aren’t just adding service, they’re completely changing their schedules as well. This doesn’t just apply for the Labour Day weekend, these schedule changes are permanent.

If you plan on taking GO Transit anytime soon, don’t forget to check out their schedules to make sure you won’t miss your train or bus.