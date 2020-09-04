Ford government's anti-carbon tax stickers ruled unconstitutional

An Ontario law forcing gas stations to display stickers showing the cost of federal carbon pricing has been ruled unconstitutional.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Edward M. Morgan ruled the legislation, which was enacted as part of a dispute over Ottawa’s carbon pricing plan in 2019, violated free speech provisions of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association challenged the legislation, and the court agreed with their assertion that the stickers were a “compelled political message.”

“A government or political party can, in the words of Ontario’s minister of energy, ‘stick it to’ another tier of government or political party as a matter of free speech in an election campaign or otherwise,” Morgan wrote in his decision, which was released Friday afternoon.

“A government cannot legislate a requirement that private retailers post a sticker designed to accomplish that task. The mandatory fuel pump sticker is an unconstitutional attempt to do just that.”

Morgan says gasoline stations are at liberty to keep the stickers on their pumps or “remove them as they see fit.”

There was no word from the government if it intends to appeal the decision.

NDP Opposition Energy critic Peter Tabuns called on the Ford government not to waste more money on an appeal.

“He (Ford) has already wasted enough of people’s money on his anti-carbon price stickers that don’t stick – a partisan and dishonest propaganda campaign,” Tabuns said in a statement. “Appealing this Superior Court decision would be another waste of money, another attack on Ontario’s environment, and another attack on people’s constitutional rights.”

The Ford government brought in the legislation in August 2019 as part of its failed legal battle with Ottawa over carbon pricing. Retailers who failed to do so risked fines of between $5,000 and $10,000 a day.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report