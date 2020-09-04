Loading articles...

Ford government providing $2 million to make comfortable masks

Last Updated Sep 4, 2020 at 2:05 pm EDT

Premier Doug Ford appears in Bracebridge with Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation, and Trade Vic Fedeli and local politicians to announce new funding for comfortable masks. Courtesy/@fordnation

Appearing in Bracebridge, Premier Doug Ford announced $2 million in funding for local company Smart Safe Science, to make “lighter, breathable, and more comfortable face masks.”

According to Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation, and Trade Vic Fedeli, this investment will create 50 local jobs, and will produce up to 200,000 masks every month.

The filter used in the masks will be NIOSH 95+ certified, the same filter used in N95 masks. Smart Safe Science has consulted experts from several Toronto universities, including McMaster University and the University of Toronto, in designing the masks.

These new masks reportedly come with technology that will monitor body temperature, and will connect to an app with info regarding the subject’s health status.

Minister Fedeli says the government is supporting companies like Smart Safe Science because “they can provide groundbreaking made-in-Ontario solutions.”

This comes as cases continue to rise in Ontario, the province reporting 148 new cases on the same day.

During the conference’s question and answer period, Premier Ford also urged people to not share ‘doobies’ or drinks as people go back to school. York Regional Police are echoing several of the same sentiments as well.

