Fireworks factory fire kills 5 workers in southern India
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 4, 2020 3:37 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 4, 2020 at 3:44 am EDT
NEW DELHI — A blaze erupted at a fireworks factory in southern India on Friday, killing five workers and injuring another four.
Police officer Pandiyan, who uses one name, said that the injured had been taken to a hospital while the cause of the fire is being investigated.
All workers were accounted for at the small licensed manufacturing unit in a village near Cuddalore, 190 kilometres (118 miles) south of Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu state.
Fireworks manufacturing is a big business in India, with firecrackers often used in festivals and weddings.
Many illegal factories with little safety precautions produce firecrackers that are cheaper to buy than legally made ones.
In September last year, a large explosion at a fireworks factory killed 22 people in Batala, a town in northern Punjab state, about 460 kilometres (285 miles) north of New Delhi.
The Associated Press
