Motorcyclist dead after single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Etobicoke.

Toronto police were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Nottingham Drive near Islington Avenue around 4:30 a.m. on Friday.

Police say according to reports, the motorcyclist was travelling at high speed when he crashed.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved.

