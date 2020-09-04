Loading articles...

Disney's Mulan remake is now streaming, but it will cost you

This image released by Disney shows Yifei Liu in the title role of "Mulan." (Jasin Boland/Disney via AP)

Disney’s live action remake of Mulan was supposed to hit theaters in March, then theaters closed and the release date kept getting pushed back.

Now Disney has bypassed theaters all together, but you’re going to have to pay extra for it.

Unlike ‘Hamilton’, which was included in the monthly Disney+ fee, Mulan will cost you $34.99 to rent.

Disney says this kind of a release is a one-time thing, so don’t expect other delayed films like Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ to follow suit.

