Canada adds a quarter million jobs in August, but the pace is slowing

Statistics Canada says the economy added 246,000 in August as the pace of job gains slowed compared with July, when 419,000 jobs were added.

The unemployment rate fell to 10.2 per cent in August compared with 10.9 per cent in July.

Financial data firm Refinitiv says the average economist estimate is for a gain of 275,000 jobs in August and an unemployment rate of 10.1 per cent.

