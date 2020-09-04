Biking increasing in the GTA during the COVID-19 pandemic

If you’ve ventured outside in the past few months, you’ve probably seen lots of bikes cycling around. There’s less drivers around, more bike lanes, why not take this opportunity for a ride?

If you haven’t been cycling recently, September is Bike Month in the Greater Toronto Area, and Guelph. And Louisa Mursell, the executive director of Ontario by Bike, says now is the perfect time to get into riding.

Remember that parts of major roads in #Toronto are closed to vehicles this long weekend, from Sat., Sept. 5 at 6am until Mon., Sept. 7 at 11pm. Please access them on your bike or as a pedestrian since nearby parking is limited.

More https://t.co/Y4n2zeb5yY #Covid19 #ActiveTO pic.twitter.com/VMh6u8zPjE — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) September 4, 2020

Mursell says “cycling lends itself very well to these times, it’s very easy to social distance on a bike or to ride with friends and family within your social bubble.” It’s easy to keep lots of space between yourself and others on the street. Not to mention, it’s a good way to exercise.

Mursell adds lots of people have started cycling during the pandemic as a means of transportation. Instead of getting on a subway that could be cramped, you could ride your bike to work or the grocery store instead.

With ActiveTO, there’s been lots of new biking routes, including one along Toronto’s waterfront, that extends all the way to Hamilton. Mursell says due to this, bikers should feel encouraged to challenge themselves by taking longer routes. And with GO Transit increasing service during the Labour Day weekend, it’s easy to travel around the GTA without exhausting yourself from a long bike ride.

Two cyclists eagerly lock their bicycles up on the GO Train, ready for a day trip. Courtesy/PC Lorne Bridgeman.

For more information biking routes throughout the GTA, or even further out in the province, check out ontariobybike.ca.