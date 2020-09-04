Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Biden confirms virus test, says he'll be tested regularly
by Bill Barrow And Will Weissert, The Associated Press
Posted Sep 4, 2020 1:52 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 4, 2020 at 1:58 pm EDT
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., Friday Sept. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
WILMINGTON, Del. — Joe Biden said Friday that he’s been tested at least once for the COVID-19 virus and promised he will be tested regularly during his general election campaign against President Donald Trump.
The Democratic presidential nominee told reporters of his testing protocol during a wide-ranging news conference in which he blasted Trump for downplaying the coronavirus and thus ensuring that it will continue to kill Americans and ravage the economy.
For much of the summer, Biden’s advisers deflected questions about whether the former vice-president was being tested himself as he anchored his campaign almost exclusively from his Delaware home, travelling sparingly as a precaution.
“They’re going to do it on a regular basis,” Biden said of the testing.
He noted that the Secret Service agents assigned to protect him and “everyone” else who comes into his home is tested already. Biden said he didn’t know specifically when his next test would be.
“I just, ‘yes, sir,’ show up and put my head back,” Biden said. “I imagine it’ll be sometime this week, but it will be a regular basis.”
Bill Barrow And Will Weissert, The Associated Press