A person is dead after trying to rescue two teens from the waters in Kincardine

Last Updated Sep 4, 2020 at 6:01 am EDT

photo shows stairway to lifeguard tower at beachfront wrapped in tape to prevent public access (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

The OPP says a person is dead after they jumped off the south pier at the main beach in Kincardine to try and rescue 2 teens who were swept off the pier by a large wave.

Both teens made it safely to shore, but not the person who tried to help them.

They were pulled from the water by first-responders and rushed to hospital, but life saving efforts failed.

The area is still closed and people are being asked to avoid the pier until it re-opens.

 

