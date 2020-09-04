A motorcyclist is dead after an overnight crash in Etobicoke

A motorcyclist is dead after an overnight crash near The Kingsway.

Toronto Police say the rider was travelling at a high speed near Dundas Street West and Nottingham Drive just after 4:30 Friday morning when they lost control of the bike.

First responders tried to save the rider’s life but they were pronounced dead on scene.

There’s no word on age or gender of the victim.

Expect roads to be closed in the area for the majority of the morning.