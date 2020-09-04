Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
A motorcyclist is dead after an overnight crash in Etobicoke
by Cam Dorrett
Posted Sep 4, 2020 7:55 am EDT
A motorcyclist is dead after an overnight crash near The Kingsway.
Toronto Police say the rider was travelling at a high speed near Dundas Street West and Nottingham Drive just after 4:30 Friday morning when they lost control of the bike.
First responders tried to save the rider’s life but they were pronounced dead on scene.
There’s no word on age or gender of the victim.
Expect roads to be closed in the area for the majority of the morning.
COLLISION: Dundas St W + Nottingham Dr * 4:32 am * – Reports motorcycle travelling at high speed – Rider crashed – unconscious – Medics tried to save his life – Rider pronounced deceased – Traffic Services investigating – Expect roads to be closed for the morning#GO1670162 ^dh pic.twitter.com/B3XiHHvuPa