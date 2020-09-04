15 test positive for COVID-19 following events at two GTA churches

Public health units in Toronto and York Region say dozens of people have tested positive for COVID-19 after attending church events in the GTA.

Toronto Public Health says several attendees who were contagious with coronavirus attended Miracle Arena for All Nations events at the church’s two locations on Milvan Drive in Toronto and Weston Road in Vaughan on August 16.

Health officials say at least 15 people who have since tested positive for the virus can be traced back to these events.

Local health units have followed up with all known close contacts and told them to self-isolate for 14 days and to go get tested.

“Anyone who attended these, or other events related to this church, is advised to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms until Friday, September 18, as there may be others in the group who were contagious,” Toronto Public Health said in a release Friday night.

The church says it is working with both public health units to ensure that all Stage 3 protocols are in place, which includes staff and church attendees wearing masks and practicing physical distancing as well as maintaining contact logs.