2 massive power outages are affecting more than 10,000 people this morning

Approximately 10,000 customers are without power after two large outages in the city’s west end.

Toronto Hydro says one of the outages is bound by the area of St. Clair Avenue West in the north to The Queensway in the south, and Jane Street in the west to Dufferin Street in the east.

The second outage is from St. Clair Avenue West in the north to Dupont Street in the south, and from Dovercourt Road to Bathurst Street.

Toronto Hydro crews are on site working with Hydro One to investigate.

Officials say the outage appears to be caused by a fault at a hydro station. There has been no word on a restoration time.