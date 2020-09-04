1 dead after falling from balcony during building fire

One man has died after falling from a balcony during a building fire in the Parkwoods neighbourhood.

Emergency crews were called Roanoke Road and Underhill Drive just after 10 a.m. for a fire.

Police say a man had also fallen from a balcony. He died of his injuries on the scene.

The building was evacuated and fire crews were able to put the blaze out.

Police have determined the fire was not suspicious and the man’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

The Ontario Fire Marshall is also investigating.