Loading articles...

White House seeking volunteers for Christmas decorating

Last Updated Sep 3, 2020 at 11:44 am EDT

WASHINGTON — The holidays must go on, even with a pandemic and a heated presidential election.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are opening the White House to the public for Christmas decorating and are seeking volunteers.

The White House is also inviting musicians, bands and choirs to apply for the chance to perform during open houses throughout the month of December.

The invitation also comes with a note of caution, with the White House saying a smaller number of volunteers will be selected this year to allow for social distancing during the Christmas decorating. Also, the volunteers will be expected to wear a mask and use hand sanitizer stations.

Volunteers for decorating should apply here: https://tinyurl.com/y539f934

Volunteers for performing should apply here: https://tinyurl.com/yyvzpzor

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 41 minutes ago
City Streets: Downtown, @TorontoHydro reporting a large power outage in the area bounded by Queen St south to the l…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:53 AM
If you are getting an early start to the long weekend and heading to Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory ex…
Latest Weather
Read more