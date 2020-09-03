What's open and closed in Toronto this Labour Day weekend

It’s a sure sign that summer is ending, Labour Day weekend is here.

There’s still plenty to do in the city during the last long weekend of nice weather, but COVID-19 makes it a little more difficult to navigate when and where you can go.

Let’s run down what’s open and closed for Labour Day weekend.

Drinks!

The Beer Store

Sipping suds will be easy this weekend with every Beer Store in the province open all weekend from 11 am to 6 pm with the exception of the Leamington location, shutting down an hour early at 5 pm

LCBO

If the LCBO is more your speed, get there early. All locations are closed on the holiday Monday so make sure you check the times of your local store on Saturday and Sunday to stock up.

Things to do!

Open

Casaloma regular hours, 930 am – 5 pm Monday

CN Tower regular hours, 10 am – 8 pm Monday

Hockey Hall of Fame regular hours, 10 am – 4 pm Monday

Aga Khan Museum regular hours, 10 am – 6 pm Monday

Stack Market regular hours, 11 am – 8 pm Monday

Toronto Zoo regular hours, 930 am – 6 pm Monday

Closed

The ROM

Canada’s Wonderland

AGO

Canadian National Exhibition

Ontario Science Centre

Malls

Open

The Eaton Centre regular hours, 11 am – 7pm Monday

The Pacific Mall regular hours, 11 am – 7 pm Monday

Square One regular hours, 11 am – 7 pm Monday

Toronto Premium Outlets regular hours, 11 am – 7 pm Monday

Vaughan Mills regular hours, 11 am – 7 pm Monday

Closed

Scarborough Town Centre

Yorkdale Mall

Bayview Village Shops

Fairview Mall

Sherway Gardens

Dufferin Mall

Transit

TTC

It’s business as usual for Saturday and Sunday but on Monday the TTC switches to a holiday schedule.That means trains, streetcars and buses will run on their Sunday schedule, starting earlier at 6am. Any route that doesn’t normally run on Sunday will also not run on Monday.

GO

It’s also a Sunday schedule for GO Transit, meaning service on these days will run according to the Sunday schedule specified in the schedule for each route. Please note that some GO Transit routes do not offer weekend service so you should check your specific schedule for information about weekend service.

Reminders