What's open and closed in Toronto this Labour Day weekend

It’s a sure sign that summer is ending, Labour Day weekend is here.
There’s still plenty to do in the city during the last long weekend of nice weather, but COVID-19 makes it a little more difficult to navigate when and where you can go.
Let’s run down what’s open and closed for Labour Day weekend.
Drinks!
The Beer Store
Sipping suds will be easy this weekend with every Beer Store in the province open all weekend from 11 am to 6 pm with the exception of the Leamington location, shutting down an hour early at 5 pm
LCBO
If the LCBO is more your speed, get there early. All locations are closed on the holiday Monday so make sure you check the times of your local store on Saturday and Sunday to stock up.
Things to do!
Open
Casaloma regular hours, 930 am – 5 pm Monday
CN Tower regular hours, 10 am – 8 pm Monday
Hockey Hall of Fame regular hours, 10 am – 4 pm Monday
Aga Khan Museum regular hours, 10 am – 6 pm Monday
Stack Market regular hours, 11 am – 8 pm Monday
Toronto Zoo regular hours, 930 am – 6 pm Monday
Closed
The ROM
AGO
Canadian National Exhibition
Ontario Science Centre
Malls
Open
The Eaton Centre regular hours, 11 am – 7pm Monday
The Pacific Mall regular hours, 11 am – 7 pm Monday
Square One regular hours, 11 am – 7 pm Monday
Toronto Premium Outlets regular hours, 11 am – 7 pm Monday
Vaughan Mills regular hours, 11 am – 7 pm Monday
Closed
Scarborough Town Centre
Yorkdale Mall
Bayview Village Shops
Fairview Mall
Sherway Gardens
Dufferin Mall
Transit
TTC
It’s business as usual for Saturday and Sunday but on Monday the TTC switches to a holiday schedule.That means trains, streetcars and buses will run on their Sunday schedule, starting earlier at 6am. Any route that doesn’t normally run on Sunday will also not run on Monday.
GO
It’s also a Sunday schedule for GO Transit, meaning service on these days will run according to the Sunday schedule specified in the schedule for each route. Please note that some GO Transit routes do not offer weekend service so you should check your specific schedule for information about weekend service.
Reminders
- Wear your mask if you’re planning on visiting any indoor attractions
- Check ahead of time for scheduling and tickets, things fill up fast!
- Bring hand sanitizer and any other PPE you may want or need for each trip
- Always check the individual website or call ahead before you head out