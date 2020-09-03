Loading articles...

US trade deficit surges in July to highest in 12 years

Last Updated Sep 3, 2020 at 8:58 am EDT

WASHINGTON — The U.S. trade deficit surged in July to $63.6 billion, the highest level in 12 years, as imports jumped by a record amount.

The Commerce Department reported that the July deficit, the gap between what America buys and what it sells to foreigners, was 18.9% higher than the June deficit of $53.5 billion.

The increase was driven by a record 10.9% increase in imports. Exports were also up by a smaller 8.1%.

Martin Crutsinger, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
EB QEW east of Guelph Line - two right lanes are blocked with a collision. #EBQEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:13 AM
Not as muggy this morning as it was yesterday at this time (felt Iike 29 at 6am Sept 2 at #Toronto YYZ) It feels li…
Latest Weather
Read more