City extends outdoor pool season

Torontonians will be able to make a splash for a little while longer.

The city is extending outdoor pool season at 10 locations.

The locations include:

• Alex Duff, 779 Crawford St.

• Donald D. Summerville, 1867 Lake Shore Blvd. E.

• Heron Park, 292 Manse Rd.

• Grandravine, 23 Grandravine Dr.

• McGregor, 2231 Lawrence Ave. E.

• Parkway Forest, 59 Forest Manor Rd.

• Pine Point, 15 Grierson Rd.

• Riverdale Park, 550 Broadview Ave.

• Sunnyside-Gus Ryder, 1755 Lake Shore Blvd. W.

• West Mall, 370 The West Mall

On Monday, September 7 for Labour Day, these pools will be open from noon to 5 pm.

Those pools will remain open until September 13th.