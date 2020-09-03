Loading articles...

City extends outdoor pool season

Lifeguard at the Donald D. Summerville pool keeps an eye on people seeking relief from yet another hot, humid day in Toronto. (FILE PHOTO/CP IMAGES/FRED LUM/GLOBE AND MAIL DIGITAL IMAGE)

Torontonians will be able to make a splash for a little while longer.

The city is extending outdoor pool season at 10 locations.

The locations include:

  • • Alex Duff, 779 Crawford St.
    • Donald D. Summerville, 1867 Lake Shore Blvd. E.
    • Heron Park, 292 Manse Rd.
    • Grandravine, 23 Grandravine Dr.
    • McGregor, 2231 Lawrence Ave. E.
    • Parkway Forest, 59 Forest Manor Rd.
    • Pine Point, 15 Grierson Rd.
    • Riverdale Park, 550 Broadview Ave.
    • Sunnyside-Gus Ryder, 1755 Lake Shore Blvd. W.
    • West Mall, 370 The West Mall

 

On Monday, September 7 for Labour Day, these pools will be open from noon to 5 pm.

Those pools will remain open until September 13th.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
WB 403 west of Hurontario - two right lanes blocked with a collision. #WB403
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 14 minutes ago
Thunderstorm watches for cottage country so be careful this evening if you're getting a head start to the long week…
Latest Weather
Read more