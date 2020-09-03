Loading articles...

The report from a crash between an Air Canada plane and fuel tanker points to wild passenger behaviour

An Air Canada Jazz plane and a fuel tanker collide at Pearson Airport, May 10, 2019. Image Credit: INSTAGRAM/@Ber_Key

The transportation safety board is out with its report into a crash between a jazz flight and a fuel tanker last year at pearson – detailing how passengers ignored and even threatened staff to be let off the plane.

The safety board says the flight, bound for Sudbury, was unable to land and returned to Toronto around 1:30 am on May 10th, when it collided with a fuel tanker while taxiing.

The report says despite instructions from a flight attendant, one passenger climbed over their seat, opened an emergency window exit, and jumped from the plane.

A flight attendant then opened the main door exit just two minutes after the crash after being threatened by one passenger and facing pressure from several others.

One crew member, one infant and 13 passengers were injured.

The transportation safety board says visibility was a factor in the crash.

Related Stories

Your next WestJet flight could come with an extra cost
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:39 AM
City Streets: In Scarborough, EB/WB McLevin is CLOSED east of Markham Rd at Greenspire because of a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:13 AM
Not as muggy this morning as it was yesterday at this time (felt Iike 29 at 6am Sept 2 at #Toronto YYZ) It feels li…
Latest Weather
Read more