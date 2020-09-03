The report from a crash between an Air Canada plane and fuel tanker points to wild passenger behaviour

The transportation safety board is out with its report into a crash between a jazz flight and a fuel tanker last year at pearson – detailing how passengers ignored and even threatened staff to be let off the plane.

The safety board says the flight, bound for Sudbury, was unable to land and returned to Toronto around 1:30 am on May 10th, when it collided with a fuel tanker while taxiing.

The report says despite instructions from a flight attendant, one passenger climbed over their seat, opened an emergency window exit, and jumped from the plane.

A flight attendant then opened the main door exit just two minutes after the crash after being threatened by one passenger and facing pressure from several others.

One crew member, one infant and 13 passengers were injured.

The transportation safety board says visibility was a factor in the crash.