'The Batman' delayed after Robert Pattinson tests positive for COVID-19
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Sep 3, 2020 4:25 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 3, 2020 at 4:25 pm EDT
FILE - This Oct. 27, 2019 file photo show actor Robert Pattinson at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles. Warner Bros. is delaying a batch of releases including “The Batman” and “The Sopranos” prequel “The Many Saints of Newark.” The studio said Monday, April 20, 2020 that “The Sopranos” film will be pushed from September 2020 to a March 2021 release, while “The Batman” starring Pattinson will be delayed four months to October 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Filming of “The Batman” has been halted with news that lead actor, Robert Pattinson, has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement sent to the Vanity Fair, Warner Bros says the actor is self-isolating.
“A member of ‘The Batman’ production has tested positive for COVID-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused.”
The production previously shut down in March as a result of the ongoing pandemic.
The film has approximately three more months of filming and is expected to finish by the end of 2020. The first trailer was released in late August.
“The Batman”, starring Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, and Paul Dano as the Riddler, is tentatively scheduled to be released October 1, 2021.