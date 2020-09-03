'The Batman' delayed after Robert Pattinson tests positive for COVID-19

Filming of “The Batman” has been halted with news that lead actor, Robert Pattinson, has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement sent to the Vanity Fair, Warner Bros says the actor is self-isolating.

“A member of ‘The Batman’ production has tested positive for COVID-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused.”

The production previously shut down in March as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

The film has approximately three more months of filming and is expected to finish by the end of 2020. The first trailer was released in late August.

“The Batman”, starring Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, and Paul Dano as the Riddler, is tentatively scheduled to be released October 1, 2021.