Suspect sought after woman stabbed in the back in North York

Police are searching for one suspect after a woman was stabbed in the back in the north end of the city.

Officers were called to the intersection of Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West around 9:15 p.m. following reports a woman had been stabbed.

They arrived to find a female bleeding from the back. She was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, according to paramedics.

Police say they are looking for a male suspect described as brown, six-feet tall, slim build with a large nose and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and black pants or jeans. He fled the scene eastbound towards Finch subway station.