Loading articles...

Steve Nash is the next head coach of the Brooklyn Nets

Last Updated Sep 3, 2020 at 10:27 am EDT

Two-time NBA most valuable player Steve Nash is introduced into the Suns Ring of Fire at halftime of an NBA basketball game between the Phoenix Suns and the Portland Trail Blazers in Phoenix, Friday, Oct. 30, 2015. Retired NBA star Steve Nash is teaming up with the CBC to develop a one-hour drama set at an elite basketball academy. The B.C.-bred athlete says the proposed series would revolve around the teens, parents, coaches and administrators at a Toronto-area school, and the unique trials young athletes face as they seek superstardom. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Rick Scuteri

Steve Nash has reportedly agreed to a four year deal to become the next coach of the Brooklyn Nets.

 

The Brooklyn Nets hired Canadian Steve Nash as their coach Thursday, putting the Hall of Fame point guard in charge of the team that hopes to have Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving together next season.

Nash, two-time MVP as the engineer of the high-scoring Phoenix Suns teams under Mike D’Antoni, had been a player development consultant with Golden State, where he worked with Durant.

The Nets finished the season under Jacque Vaughn, who they said would remain on the staff as Nash’s lead assistant.

The Nets reached the post-season despite having Irving for only 20 games and Durant for none, but the two stars who came to Brooklyn together last summer are expected to be ready for the 2020-21 season.

“Coaching is something I knew I wanted to pursue when the time was right, and I am humbled to be able to work with the outstanding group of players and staff we have here in Brooklyn,” Nash said in a statement.

More to come.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 38 minutes ago
CLEAR - EB/WB McLevin at Greenspire.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:13 AM
Not as muggy this morning as it was yesterday at this time (felt Iike 29 at 6am Sept 2 at #Toronto YYZ) It feels li…
Latest Weather
Read more