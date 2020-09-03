Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Steve Nash is the next head coach of the Brooklyn Nets
by Cam Dorrett, Canadian Press
Posted Sep 3, 2020 9:49 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 3, 2020 at 10:27 am EDT
Two-time NBA most valuable player Steve Nash is introduced into the Suns Ring of Fire at halftime of an NBA basketball game between the Phoenix Suns and the Portland Trail Blazers in Phoenix, Friday, Oct. 30, 2015. Retired NBA star Steve Nash is teaming up with the CBC to develop a one-hour drama set at an elite basketball academy. The B.C.-bred athlete says the proposed series would revolve around the teens, parents, coaches and administrators at a Toronto-area school, and the unique trials young athletes face as they seek superstardom. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Rick Scuteri
Steve Nash has reportedly agreed to a four year deal to become the next coach of the Brooklyn Nets.
The Brooklyn Nets hired Canadian Steve Nash as their coach Thursday, putting the Hall of Fame point guard in charge of the team that hopes to have Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving together next season.
Nash, two-time MVP as the engineer of the high-scoring Phoenix Suns teams under Mike D’Antoni, had been a player development consultant with Golden State, where he worked with Durant.
The Nets finished the season under Jacque Vaughn, who they said would remain on the staff as Nash’s lead assistant.
The Nets reached the post-season despite having Irving for only 20 games and Durant for none, but the two stars who came to Brooklyn together last summer are expected to be ready for the 2020-21 season.
“Coaching is something I knew I wanted to pursue when the time was right, and I am humbled to be able to work with the outstanding group of players and staff we have here in Brooklyn,” Nash said in a statement.