S&P/TSX composite down in early trading, loonie also down against U.S. dollar

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down in early trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 36.41 points at 16,661.56.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 19.95 points at 29,120.45. The S&P 500 index was down 26.56 points at 3,554.28, while the Nasdaq composite was down 233.60 points at 11,822.84.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.29 cents US compared with 76.53 cents US on Wednesday.

The October crude contract was down 98 cents at US$40.53 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up six cents at US$2.55 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$1.90 at US$1,946.60 an ounce and the December copper contract was down two cents at US$3.00 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2020.

