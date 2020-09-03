Loading articles...

Services sector growth slows in August but still positive

Last Updated Sep 3, 2020 at 10:28 am EDT

WASHINGTON — Growth in the U.S. services sector, where most Americans work, slowed in August after big rebounds in June and July, indicating lingering problems stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Institute for Supply Management reported Thursday that its index of activity in the services activity showed a reading of 56.9% in August, down 1.2 percentage-points from the July reading of 58.1.

Any reading above 50 indicates growth in the services sector. By that measure, the services sector has shown growth for three straight months after taking a big hit in the spring when the country shut down to combat the coronavirus.

Martin Crutsinger, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 38 minutes ago
CLEAR - EB/WB McLevin at Greenspire.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:13 AM
Not as muggy this morning as it was yesterday at this time (felt Iike 29 at 6am Sept 2 at #Toronto YYZ) It feels li…
Latest Weather
Read more