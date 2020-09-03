Raptors defeat Celtics with buzzer-beating 3-pointer

OG Anunoby’s three-pointer with no time left on the clock gave the Toronto Raptors a 104-103 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinal

Kyle Lowry led the way with 31 points as the Raptors defeated the Celtics for the first time since entering the bubble at Walt Disney World.

Boston leads the best-of-seven series 2-1 with Game 4 scheduled for Saturday.