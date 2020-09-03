Loading articles...

Oilsands tailings ponds leaking; federal enforcement unclear: report

Last Updated Sep 3, 2020 at 6:14 pm EDT

An international environmental watchdog says there’s convincing evidence that oilsands tailings ponds are leaking.

The body set up under the original North American free-trade agreement also says Alberta and Canada aren’t working together when it comes to enforcement and monitoring.

The Commission on Environmental Co-operation reviews monitoring and related actions in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

In 2017, it was asked to consider if Canada has properly investigated whether huge and toxic tailings ponds are seeping wastewater in violation of the Fisheries Act.

The commission’s report, released today, says there’s consistent evidence of groundwater seepage — more than three-quarters of a million cubic metres in 2017 from one pond alone. 

The report says despite environmental agreements signed by Alberta and Canada, there’s little evidence the two governments have done anything to implement them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2020

 

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
WB 403 west of Hurontario - two right lanes blocked with a collision. #WB403
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
Retweeted @DeniseWeatherTO: Watches and warnings now issued in cottage country with part of this line of active weather expected to pass through G…
Latest Weather
Read more