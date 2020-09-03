Loading articles...

Massive industrial fire in Scarborough sends black smoke billowing for miles

Last Updated Sep 3, 2020 at 3:04 pm EDT

Industrial roof fire in north Scarborough throws black smoke high into the air. September 3, 2020. Courtesy: @MatthewGregorTO | Twitter

A shocking scene for passerby in Scarborough, where fire crews are responding to a massive industrial fire.

Crews were called just before 2 pm to the building on Passmore and Middlefield Avenue – that’s south of Steeles and just east of McCowan.

Witnesses calling into the 680 Newsroom reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the building.

It’s unclear if there are any injuries.

More to come…

