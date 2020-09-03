Massive industrial fire in Scarborough sends black smoke billowing for miles

A shocking scene for passerby in Scarborough, where fire crews are responding to a massive industrial fire.

Crews were called just before 2 pm to the building on Passmore and Middlefield Avenue – that’s south of Steeles and just east of McCowan.

FIRE:

Passmore Av + Middlefield Av

* 1:53 pm *

– Thick smoke coming from Plaza

– Fire Crews o/s

– Have upgraded to working 2nd alarm fire

– Traffic blocked in area#GO1665699

^dh pic.twitter.com/bCRFuMxCIx — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 3, 2020

Witnesses calling into the 680 Newsroom reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the building.

It’s unclear if there are any injuries.

[UD] 2 Alarm Fire (commercial/industrial) [Scarborough] Passmore Avenue. Adding to this fire, this property also has solar panels and is a grow operation. CBRNE has been requested ????: JH & @DerekCraiggers pic.twitter.com/8bie3pn4DS — Kyle.Taylor (@livingbyyyz) September 3, 2020

More to come…