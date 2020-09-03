Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Feds short $14.5 billion over decade of equalization payments, PBO says
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 3, 2020 11:25 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 3, 2020 at 11:28 am EDT
Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux waits to appear before the Commons Finance committee on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday March 10, 2020. The parliamentary budget officer says the federal government has shortchanged provinces on their equalization payments as a result of rules put in place after the last economic crisis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
OTTAWA — The parliamentary budget officer says the federal government has shortchanged provinces on their equalization payments under rules put in place after the last economic crisis in the late 2000s.
The spending watchdog’s review of a decade of federal payments to provinces showed that federal coffers have saved $14.5 billion over that time.
The constitutionally required payments are designed to address shortfalls in spending capacities so that Canadians have reasonably comparable public services no matter where in the country they live.
A decade ago, the annual calculations changed to tie payments to three-year averages in nominal GDP, which doesn’t account for the pace of inflation and can overestimate economic growth.
Budget officer Yves Giroux says the “growth rule” implemented a decade ago prevented a “significant increase in payments” that would have otherwise occurred after the 2009 recession.
His report also says the figures suggest equalization payments fell short of what was required to help recipient provinces.
